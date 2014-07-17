You won't believe this busy street scene is CG

Click image to enlarge

CG artist Gilvan Isbiro is a master of 3D art, in particular, the creation ultrarealistic CG scenes. And this project, Davis Street, is no exception.

"The scene has many textures and materials, which caused problems when rendering," says Isbiro. "So I divided it in two: first I rendered the foreground and then the background. I really enjoyed creating the material of the street, it was quite laborious, but ultimately I liked the result.

"To achieve this detail I researched streets. I like to visit photographic sites and social networking sites looking at my friends' travel photos; I take some as reference," says Isbiro. You can see more of Isbiro's stunning CG work on his blog.

This showcase was originally published in 3D World magazine.