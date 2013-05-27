6 motivational posters that are genuinely inspiring

Designers are always on the look out for ideas to spark their creative mind. And, for many, words of wisdom from their favourite artists, family members, friends, celebrities, etc, provide that inspiration.

This was certainly the case for Malaysia-based graphic designer Tang Yau Hoong, who recently developed the Quote Illustration project - a series of posters featuring popular quotes. With a brilliant ability to cleverly incorporate negative space into his works, Hoong redrew some old illustrations in order to match the style he was looking for.

Each quote is cleverly interpreted through simple illustrations and well-chosen typography, many of which are quite deceptive upon first glance. Our favourite example is Hoong's illustration of Steve Jobs' famous saying 'Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish', which he depicts through the use of two half eaten apples next to each other. It's not immediately obvious, but on closer inspection you notice the negative space between the fruit form the shape of Jobs' silhouette. Genius.

You can see the full Quote Illustration project and purchase them as prints here.

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Download the best free fonts

Have you seen any awesome examples of inspirational quotes? Let us know in the comments below...