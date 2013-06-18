Adobe Creative Cloud: is it worth it?

Adobe today announced that a major update to Creative Cloud is now available. The latest CC release offers a host of new desktop applications and cross-device collaboration and publishing capabilities.

As we reported yesterday, one of the biggest additions is the way in which files can be stored and shared – via Creative Cloud, on Mac OS, Windows, iOS, Android and Behance, giving creatives more options to showcase their work, get feedback and gain exposure.

Adobe has also updated all its software with new features – for full, in-depth reviews of InDesign CC, Photoshop CC and Illustrator CC and more, see our sister site Creative Bloq.

A controversial move?

With the design tools no longer available in the shops or to download for a one-off fee, monthly subs are $19.99/£17.58 for individual titles or $50/£46.88 for the whole suite. Whatever your take on the value of the service, the post-exchange-rate price discrepancy between countries for an all-digital service has been getting creatives riled for some time.

So what do you think: is Creative Cloud worth it? Are you going to be subscribing to CC? Do you think it's good value for money, or are you subscribing out of necessity? How useful are the storage and sharing options? Which new features do you like? Which don't you like? And what about that niggling exchange rate question?

Whatever your opinion, we want to know. Leave a comment below, on Facebook or Twitter and we'll share the best ones throughout the day. So far, opinion is divided:

YOU SAY...

(Adobe contacted us to offer an explanation regarding the discrepancy between UK and European pricing: in the US, for electronic downloads, VAT or taxes are not applied, meaning the price is $49.99. In Europe – which has different tax laws – taxes are applied to electronic downloads.)

Andy Rayson, via Facebook: Is creative cloud good? Yes. Is it worth paying £46.88 a month for every year, forever ? No. It's the grass roots of the industry that Adobe has failed to provide for, small businesses, people starting out and freelancers. What will this mean for the industry? It's short sighted and divisive. Deny a garden water and plants won't grow.

Tom Nulens, @sodafish: Few will need Adobe’s full collection and few will need just one app. Now, why are these the only 2 options at the moment?

Arlet DoesDesign, via Facebook: This shift in Adobe’s business model is unfair for creatives and the number one reason is cost. Some designers cant afford to upgrade software every year and are fine using older versions. Paying a monthly fee year after year is going to get expensive. Not to mention most designers dont need access to the full spectrum of ALL programs within the Creative Suite. Why should we pay for things we won’t be using?

Tom Parsons, @TomParsonsArt: I'm a subber, works fine, but I think it will be more $$ in long run. Will try to replace with CS6 disc when sub runs out… …I do like having the option to place large files in the cloud to download remotely or for client review… … Overall, I think they should have given peeps a choice. Make the CC stuff so appealing that it outsells CS on it's own merits.

Steph Boudreau, @idoclosecuts: Why are you scared of ‘the cloud’? You don’t need to store anything on Adobe’s cloud... ...and if you think you owned prev. versions. you might want to readread those terms. You don’t even own your fonts. #buyahammer

Jakob James, ‏@_jakobjames: Looks great to me, the only thing I dislike is that you are effectively renting the software

Sandra Reid, ‏@sandrareidnz: No, won't be upgrading from CS3. Adobe don't offer the subscription in New Zealand $,only Australian $.

Ian Kitney, via Facebook: Adobe has really not thought of the developing world. For many people in developing nations, their internet is limited to 2GB - 4GB cap per month. How are they going to download all the software for the initial install? Then they still need internet for business / emails... I thought Adobe was so big on helping develop creativity in, especially the developing nations, this is only going to stifle them. Never-mind the costs involved when you have to work with a currency that is 10:1 or more to the US dollar.

Simon Whittaker, ‏@houseofdeadleg: Personally I don't like being forced down the subscription route & I'll be trying to avoid it for as long as possible... ...Which is a shame really as there are some features that look really good & that I'd probably use quite a lot.

Crystal Nunn, via Facebook: It's going to damage and affect young creatives, who don't have a lot of money and need this software to progress in their industries. There's going to be a massive skill gap when applying for new jobs which in turn will make candidates less attractive than those who use CC.

Tom Newton, @iamtomnewton: @ComputerArts I really hate the extra costs we get in the UK $50/£46.88 ($50 is the actual equivalent of £31.91 which is more reasonable)

Steven Edward Streight, via Facebook: Hell no. I want to own a tool, not "subscribe" to it.

Hennell, @hennell: @ComputerArts I love it! Not having to cost or wait for upgrades is great & web services work well (Though desktop file sync still off :( )

Dave Clayton, via Facebook: Already subscribed and loving the new features - especially Typekit availability across all products !! Been trialling CC for a couple of weeks and loving the new Illustrator features too.

Alexandros Papadopoulos, via Facebook: Since it's a digital download, why the price discrepancy between currencies? If it was 37€, the equivalent of 50$, I would think about getting it.

Liam Carroll, via Facebook: I think its a terrible decision i personally already use The Gimp with some custom add on's because adobes prices aren't justifiable and on top of it all you have to upgrade now you cant stay out of date for a while. the only big thing cs6 offered was a 3D option.. errmmm... if i wanted to 3D work id use blender,cinema4D or Autodesk Scale form as there at the top of their game. after effects is a waste of money and adobe are failing and missing out by only catering to big people with money to blow!

Chris Smerietschnig, via Facebook: I do not think it's worth it. The company takes advantage of its monopoly position. You have access to your own work, just as long as you pay. What is it? The subscription system is not the major problem - the lack of alternatives, the dependence and question of access to your own work are. Not everyone needs all programs. maybe I am old-fashioned but I like to use certain things without a monthly fee - buy once should be available also for new software.

Morgan Baker, @bagseyedesign: @ComputerArts I don't like the idea of no physical version being available, but if it stops illegal versions being used I'm all for it #CC