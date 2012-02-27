Adobe Creative Cloud – yours for £38 per month

Adobe has revealed to us more details of its Creative Cloud – to be launched the same time as CS6 later this year (dates still to be confirmed). Adobe is stating that it's a "major period of transformation" for the company, with all of CS6's tools, all of the Touch apps (including Photoshop Touch for iPad) and a number of publishing tools being included in a £38 monthly fee. The £38 per month is dependent on an annual contract, and month-by-month pricing will be announced shortly. There's also a 'team' version in the works coming later in 2012.

So, what exactly do you get for the £38 per month? Well, for a start you get access to the CS6 Master Collection and Lightroom 4 – which you can download under the normal licensing restrictions (two user licences as standard). Both Mac and PC versions are included, so if you want to install Photoshop on your MacBook Pro and After Effects on your Windows box (for example) it's not a problem. Apps run on the desktop – not from the cloud – and you don't need to be constantly connected to the internet to use desktop apps. Individual product subscriptions will also be available, if you want them.

Upgrades are also included – meaning that as soon as Adobe releases a new version, update and so on, you'll get it. Also there are all of Adobe's Touch apps for Android and iOS (including Photoshop Touch for iPad 2 – released today) along with Adobe Edge and Muse.

In addition, you get 20GB of individual cloud storage with device and PC sync – the latter meaning you can selectively sync files between your iPad or tablet, Mac and PC. There's also Business Catalyst, a tool for setting up website hosting for your clients; the recently acquired Typekit for web fonts and Digital Publishing Suite Single Edition. The latter enables you to create brochures and the like for clients and publish to the app store. You'll be able to do this more than once, but Adobe hasn't let on yet how many apps you'll be able to publish. For smaller studios and graphic design agencies creating print collateral for clients, this could open up interesting publishing opportunities.

There's also a community aspect to Creative Cloud, which will come later in 2012. This will feature message boards, training and support.

As well as Creative Cloud, Adobe will continue to sell boxed and downloadable individual products, upgrades and education versions.

Adobe Creative Cloud will be launched with CS6. Dates are to be confirmed, but expect it in the not-too-distant future. See more here.