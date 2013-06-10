Adobe releases Photoshop Lightroom 5

Adobe today released version 5 of its raw-editing and photo management tool Photoshop Lightroom 5 for Mac OS and Windows.

Initially released as a free, public beta back in April 2013, Lightroom 5 is now available both as part of the Creative Cloud subscription service and as an individual licence.

The new Radial Filter enables you to apply any of Lightroom’s local adjustment attributes to a circular mask

"Lightroom was originally conceived through the requests of Adobe customers, and this feedback continues to drive each new iteration,” said Winston Hendrickson, vice president of products, Creative Media Solutions, Adobe.

"As the digital photography landscape advances and evolves, Lightroom is the best solution for photographers and passionate hobbyists who want to get the most out of their digital images."

New features

The upright tool automatically levels horizons and straightens buildings

New editing tools in Lightroom 5 include:

Advanced Healing Brush - fix irregularly shaped imperfections such as dust spots, splotches, and other distractions with the precision and flexibility of a fine brush.

Upright tool - analyses each image to automatically straighten objects such as buildings and level horizons.

Radial Gradients - make photo subjects stand out by applying off-centre and multiple vignettes in a single image.

With Smart Previews, you can edit offline images by storing a smaller version of the original

Lightroom 5 also brings extended sharing and publishing capabilities:

New video slideshows enable customers to combine still images, video clips and music in a creative HD slideshow that can be viewed on a variety of devices.

Updates to the Book module bring the ability to create, personalise and print elegant photo books from a variety of tailored, easy-to-use templates, as well as create customer-specific templates.

Smart Previews, new in Lightroom 5, enable photographers to make edits to their images offline, without bringing their entire library of original files with them.

Edits and metadata changes to Smart Preview files are automatically applied to the original images when they are reconnected.

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 5 is available now for immediate download for Adobe Creative Cloud members, while standalone software is available at Adobe's website and retailers for $149/£102.57 or $79/£57.64 for upgrades.

You'll find more information in this blog post, while there are some useful how-to videos here.

