Create Your Own Draggable Interface

If you really want to show your work off online, big and bold is where it's at. This tutorial will guide you through the creation of a folio site in Flash that uses a draggable interface for displaying large-format graphic work.

We'll walk you through how to animate your folio without even having to create a motion tween; all the movements are done with code and courtesy of the free caurina transitions tween class. This can be hooked up to your Flash file to produce animations that you can control by time rather than frames.

You'll find this tutorial easy to adapt for your own purposes. The key functions in the code will be explained, which could prompt you to customise this example and have a draggable interface. Using the same principle combined with the caurina transitions, you'll be able to create a folio that's perfect for you. See the full version of our featured site at www.lukewoodhouse.co.uk.

Click here to download the support files (12.5MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free