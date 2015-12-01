Adobe makes major updates to Creative Cloud

The updates announced at Adobe MAX are now available to download

Last month in our report from Adobe MAX 2015 we told you about a slew of Creative Cloud updates coming your way including:

Desktop app features, including the new Shaper tool in Illustrator, and the ability to create realistic 3D models in the brand new Adobe Fuse CC (Preview) and easily import and work on them in Photoshop CC.

Adobe Stock getting videos and becoming more deeply integrated into the Creative Cloud apps, giving you image search within apps.

Better support for touch-enabled hardware in Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC, InDesign CC, Lightroom CC, Premiere Pro CC and After Effects CC.

New free mobile apps including Photoshop Fix and Capture CC

Well today, the major updates to our Creative Cloud desktop apps are finally available for Creative Cloud members worldwide.

What happens now

Now when you update Photoshop CC, Ilustrator CC, InDesign CC, Premiere Pro CC and After Effects CC, and launch the apps, you will see a new 'Start' screen.

Adobe says this will allow you to jump into your current projects quickly; it includes templates to create new projects faster, and a simplified stream of helpful content. Read more about the Start workspace here.

Adobe will be showing the new features in action all week on its Twitch channel and @CreativeCloud on Periscope. You'll find a full schedule of live streams here.

