Potent posters highlight issue of 'honour killings'

The winning poster created by Creature London

The advertising industry may be associated with frivolity, but it's always keen to use print ads to engage with the serious issues in society too.

And so when Cosmopolitan and protest group Karma Nirvana challenged three top advertising agencies to create a defining image for their campaign to remember Britain's 'lost women', they were happy to get involved.

The brief

Calling for a national day of memory for girls killed by their families each year in the name of 'honour', Adam & Eve DDB, Leo Burnett and Creature London were briefed with creating a striking and emotive image that visually encapsulated the story of the campaign.

A team of judges, including the magazine's editor-in-chief Louise Court and BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty, selected Creature London's poster, shown above, as the winning image.

It was later projected onto the Royal Opera House to coincide with Prime Minister David Cameron's Girl Summit:

Meanwhile here's the design created by Adam & Eve...

... and two posters created by Leo Burnett:

So far, more than 115,000 people have pledged their support for a day of memory. You can find out more about the Cosmopolitan campaign against honour killings here.

