ITV2 rolls out a random rebrand

To kick off a new season of shows, ITV2 has teamed up with ManvsMachine to create a rebrand that reflects their fun, dynamic approach to TV. "We call it 'TV. And Then Some'," says ITV's Executive Creative Director, Tony Pipes.

Taking a similarly internet-lead approach as MTV's recent rebrand, ITV2's idents are now a visual explosion of dressed up sausage dogs, wobbling jellies and smashed clocks, all flashing across your screen in gif style bursts.

To hook the attention of the channel's 16-34 demographic, the idents will play in a randomly generated sequence. With thousands of different idents created by an algorithm, no two will look exactly the same.

