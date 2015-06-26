MTV rebrand brings the look of the web to TV

Here's the new look for music and reality TV channel MTV, which aims to capture the viral popularity of social media videos.

The idea of the rebrand is to create a mash-up of user-generated memes, videos and tweets that will look like nothing else on television. Using the hashtag #MTVbump, viewers can submit content to appear on the channel in less than two hours via Twitter, Vine and Instagram.

In the process, the channel has ditched its iconic slogan 'I want my MTV' in favour of the new tagline 'I am my MTV'.

Using the #MTVbump hashtag, viewers' social content will appear on TV

MTV worked with B-Reel Creative to create this gaudy, glitchy redesign. The result is a hyperactive playground that promotes audience contribution and creative freedom.

Youth and Music senior vice president for Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Kerry Taylor is confident that the Millennial lead channels "won't look like any other broadcaster or brand".

MTV has a tradition for breaking new ground, but Taylor adds "we have absolutely no idea what will happen".

Liked this? Read these?