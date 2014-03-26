Kinetic typography for vibrant Sony campaign

We love inspirational examples of kinetic typography just as much as the next person. Here, UK based creative agency Bolder Creative have once again worked with Sony to bring to life one of their latest releases with a kinetic typography campaign.

"The challenge for me was bringing the individual letters to life, as each animation had to be totally unique without being repetitive or predictable," explains animator Lina Schwamkrug. "I enjoyed the simplicity of Billy's concept as it led to a very organic design process. I was able to focus on each letter as a separate identity - giving me the opportunity to think about individual movements and style."

"My objective was to give each letter their own personality and so far, it’s been one of my favourite ads to work on. It really tested my imagination but I felt the end result really harnessed the fun and energetic aspect clubbing music.” Perfectly capturing the essense of the music, this is another excellent creative campaign from the team at Bolder Creative.

Head to Bolder Creative for more inspiring animation work.

