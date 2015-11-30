Leo Burnett ads bust 4 McDonald's myths

Leo Burnett's posters highlight McDonald's local sourcing

McDonald's is an internationally recognised brand. Its local working practices, however, aren't quite so famous. To help spread the word about McDonald's aim to use locally sourced ingredients, especially eggs and meat, respected branding agency Leo Burnett have created these 'good to know' print ads.

Furnished with pictures of country gates, potato sacks and a pair of wellies, Leo Burnett's adverts reassure customers that their McDonald's meals are coming from an idyllic source. The wholesome image is capped off with an illustrated McDonald's logo and url.

With Leo Burnett's recent McDonald's Emojis campaign scooping awards in October, these latest adverts are sure to be a hit with customers.

Leo Burnett are famous for communicating relatable values

Illustrated logos and urls make the franchise wholesome

The 'good to know' campaign highlights McDonald's best practices

It's hoped these posters will reassure customers

