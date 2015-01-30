M&C Saatchi create world's largest ever GIF

If you thought GIFs were just another annoying internet trend that will disappear in a year or so, you'd be wrong. There have been a number of artistic projects concerning animated GIFs, with photographers, illustrators and graphic designers all turning their hand to the craft.

Whilst GIFs often only appear on your screens, renowned advertising agency M&C Saatchi wanted to do something completely different. Teaming up with 'GIF-ITI' artist INSA, the team used one satellite, four paintings measuring a total of 57,515m2 and spent four days in Brazil, creating the world's largest ever GIF.

Titled 'Ballantine's Presents INSA's Space GIF-ITI', the film showcases how the artist turned a vacant space into an art project like no other. Using an Airbus' Pleiades satellite, the machine travelled 431 miles above Earth to capture the momentous creation. It's certainly a GIF we've fallen in love with.

