Nissan challenges students to build new brand

Interbrand has teamed up with D&AD for its annual student award competition. The challenge is to build a brand that will represent car manufacturer Nissan's line of sustainable vehicles.

Nissan is aiming to appeal to a new generation of consumers, with its products becoming lifestyle statements demonstrating an awareness of issues surrounding sustainability.

In creating this new lifestyle sub-brand, entrants are asked to consider the following principles:

What is the big insight? What need will the brand address for its audience? How will it anticipate the needs of tomorrow? How will it (re)waken the audience’s desire for Nissan’s products and services?

How will the new brand expression live and flex in different situations? What will be the new sub-brand’s personality?

How will the new brand involve its audiences and encourage participation? How will social media and digital channels be used to engage people in a dialogue?

"Great brands anticipate our needs and transform our desires," Interbrand’s Andy Payne said. "We believe that to create such powerful brands, we must encourage curiosity. We hope that this exercise will enable students to gain both the confidence and experience to build a brand that has the power to change the world.”

Open to students from around the world, the prize is a place in the D&AD Graduate Academy – a "creative bootcamp that supports and inspires exciting new talent transitioning from education to industry."

Entries must be submitted by Wednesday 20 March 2013. Download the brief.