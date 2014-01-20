Topics

Shortlist announced for the Brand Impact Awards

By () Graphic design  

We announce the agencies in contention for the branding industry event of the year. Read on to discover who made the grade...

Brought to you by Computer Arts, the Brand Impact Awards is a new international prize scheme that celebrates creative excellence and consistency across branding design.

As well as branding experts from world-class agencies such as Wolff Olins and Dare, the judging panel uniquely includes a raft of creative people on the client side, responsible for commissioning branding programmes and campaigns for top brands including Coca-Cola, Tesco, Crabtree & Evelyn and more. We've had more than 150 entries and the standard has been exceptional, as the judges make clear in the video above.

The winners will be annnounced at a special ceremony on 6 March, following the Impact branding conference. Tables for the awards ceremony are now live, with early bird pricing until the 7th February: you can find full details here.

If you didn't manage to get your entries in this year, then make sure it doesn't happen again - sign up for updates using this form and we'll let you know the minute 2015 awards entries go live.

Now, without further ado, here are the nominations...

  • Aesop - project: Bristows Traditional Bonbons; client: Crediton Confectionery Limited
  • Bienal Comunicacion - project: Lavalle + Peniche / arq.; client: Lavalle + Peniche / arq.
  • Bond & Coyne - project: Creating your own experience; client: Arts University Bournemouth
  • Brandopus - project: Willie's Cacao - Melt into a World of Adventure; client: Willie’s Cacao
  • Brandopus - project: Badger Ales: Welcome to the Countryside; client: The Brewery
  • Coast - project: Smets Premium Store Identity; client: Smets

Chris Moody of Wolff Olins is one of the judges

Chris Moody of Wolff Olins is one of the judges

  • Corporation Pop - project: The Cream Group; client: The Cream Group
  • DIA - project: Speak Up Africa; client: Speak Up Africa
  • Dunning Penney Jones - project: Sony Playstation; client: Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
  • Elmwood - project: People Can; client: People Can
  • Elmwood - project: Goal; client: Perform Group
  • Form - project: 100% Design; client: Media 10
  • Form - project: adidas Originals ‘Blue’ SS’13 campaign.; client: adidas UK Ltd.
  • Futurebrand - project: Fiji Airways identity; client: Fiji Airways
  • Gilmar Wendt & Co - project: Hudsons Property branding; client: Hudson's Property

The judges have been impressed with the high calibre of work

The judges have been impressed with the high calibre of work
  • Goosebumps - project: The Law Breakers; client: Schillings
  • Handsome - project: Thunderhead.com identity; client: Thunderhead.com
  • Hat-Trick Design - project: Loud Music Campaign; client: Action on Hearing Loss
  • Hat-Trick Design - project: Kew Breathing Planet; client: Kew Gardens
  • Hat-Trick Design - project: Art in Minature; client: Royal Mail/ London Design Festival
  • Hat-Trick Design - project: Imperial War Museum- identity; client: Imperial War Museum
  • Hat-Trick Design - project: Bede’s – Identity; client: Bede's
  • Hat-Trick Design - project: Wimbledon Identity; client: The All England Lawn Tennis Club

Dee Cooper of Decide was particularly impressed with entrants in the non-profit category

Dee Cooper of Decide was particularly impressed with entrants in the non-profit category
  • Jack Renwick Studio - project: UCL Global Citizenship Programme; client: University College London
  • Jack Renwick Studio - project: The Orchard Property Developement; client: Mount Anvil
  • Johnson Banks - project: Brighton Dome/ Brighton Festival; client: Brighton Dome
  • Johnson Banks - project: Acumen; client: Acumen
  • Johnson Banks - project: Cystic Fibrosis; client: Cystic Fibrosis Trust
  • Landor - project: Worthington's ; client: Worthington's
  • Mark Studio - project: Manchester Literature Festival 2013 ; client: Manchester Literature Festival
  • Moving Brands - project: Madefire; client: Graves Englund
  • Mr B & Friends - project: Ti, Fi a Cyw for S4C; client: Elan Productions
  • NB Studio - project: Knopka; client: Knopka
  • Pearlfisher London - project: The Library identity; client: The Library
  • Purpose - project: Apprenticeships identity; client: National Apprenticeship Service
  • Purpose - project: The McGuire Programme Identity; client: The McGuire Programme
  • RGA London - project: Beats by Dr. Dre #showyourcolor; client: Beats by Dr. Dre
  • RGA London - project: Feed; client: Getty Images
  • RGA London - project: O2 Priority Sports; client: O2
  • Rose - project: Labyrinth; client: Art on the Underground
  • Rose - project: Bletchley Park- identity; client: Bletchley Park
  • Someone - project: Grow Wild; client: The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
  • Someone - project: WorldPay Zinc; client: WorldPay Ltd
  • Supple Studio - project: Pin Sharp; client: University of the Arts London
  • Taxi Studio - project: Penstripe; client: Leeds Booklet Printing Company
  • The Allotment - project: The Donkey Sanctuary Rebrand; client: The Donkey Sanctuary
  • Thompson Brand Partners - project: Keelham Farm Shop – Branding, environment & packaging; client: Keelham Farm Shop
  • True North - project: Mind Boggling Big Bugs; client: Chester Zoo
  • Turner Duckworth - project: Dripp VIS; client: Dripp
  • Uniform - project: R Charity; client: Royal Liverpool University Hospital

Visit the Brand Impact site now for more information on the awards

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles