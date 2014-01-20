Shortlist announced for the Brand Impact Awards

Brought to you by Computer Arts, the Brand Impact Awards is a new international prize scheme that celebrates creative excellence and consistency across branding design.

As well as branding experts from world-class agencies such as Wolff Olins and Dare, the judging panel uniquely includes a raft of creative people on the client side, responsible for commissioning branding programmes and campaigns for top brands including Coca-Cola, Tesco, Crabtree & Evelyn and more. We've had more than 150 entries and the standard has been exceptional, as the judges make clear in the video above.

Now, without further ado, here are the nominations...

Aesop - project: Bristows Traditional Bonbons; client: Crediton Confectionery Limited

Bienal Comunicacion - project: Lavalle + Peniche / arq.; client: Lavalle + Peniche / arq.

Bond & Coyne - project: Creating your own experience; client: Arts University Bournemouth

Brandopus - project: Willie's Cacao - Melt into a World of Adventure; client: Willie’s Cacao

Brandopus - project: Badger Ales: Welcome to the Countryside; client: The Brewery

Coast - project: Smets Premium Store Identity; client: Smets

Chris Moody of Wolff Olins is one of the judges

Corporation Pop - project: The Cream Group; client: The Cream Group

DIA - project: Speak Up Africa; client: Speak Up Africa

Dunning Penney Jones - project: Sony Playstation; client: Sony Computer Entertainment Europe

Elmwood - project: People Can; client: People Can

Elmwood - project: Goal; client: Perform Group

Form - project: 100% Design; client: Media 10

Form - project: adidas Originals ‘Blue’ SS’13 campaign.; client: adidas UK Ltd.

Futurebrand - project: Fiji Airways identity; client: Fiji Airways

Gilmar Wendt & Co - project: Hudsons Property branding; client: Hudson's Property

The judges have been impressed with the high calibre of work

Goosebumps - project: The Law Breakers; client: Schillings

Handsome - project: Thunderhead.com identity; client: Thunderhead.com

Hat-Trick Design - project: Loud Music Campaign; client: Action on Hearing Loss

Hat-Trick Design - project: Kew Breathing Planet; client: Kew Gardens

Hat-Trick Design - project: Art in Minature; client: Royal Mail/ London Design Festival

Hat-Trick Design - project: Imperial War Museum- identity; client: Imperial War Museum

Hat-Trick Design - project: Bede’s – Identity; client: Bede's

Hat-Trick Design - project: Wimbledon Identity; client: The All England Lawn Tennis Club

Dee Cooper of Decide was particularly impressed with entrants in the non-profit category

Jack Renwick Studio - project: UCL Global Citizenship Programme; client: University College London

Jack Renwick Studio - project: The Orchard Property Developement; client: Mount Anvil

Johnson Banks - project: Brighton Dome/ Brighton Festival; client: Brighton Dome

Johnson Banks - project: Acumen; client: Acumen

Johnson Banks - project: Cystic Fibrosis; client: Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Landor - project: Worthington's ; client: Worthington's

Mark Studio - project: Manchester Literature Festival 2013 ; client: Manchester Literature Festival

Moving Brands - project: Madefire; client: Graves Englund

Mr B & Friends - project: Ti, Fi a Cyw for S4C; client: Elan Productions

NB Studio - project: Knopka; client: Knopka

Pearlfisher London - project: The Library identity; client: The Library

Purpose - project: Apprenticeships identity; client: National Apprenticeship Service

Purpose - project: The McGuire Programme Identity; client: The McGuire Programme

RGA London - project: Beats by Dr. Dre #showyourcolor; client: Beats by Dr. Dre

RGA London - project: Feed; client: Getty Images

RGA London - project: O2 Priority Sports; client: O2

Rose - project: Labyrinth; client: Art on the Underground

Rose - project: Bletchley Park- identity; client: Bletchley Park

Someone - project: Grow Wild; client: The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

Someone - project: WorldPay Zinc; client: WorldPay Ltd

Supple Studio - project: Pin Sharp; client: University of the Arts London

Taxi Studio - project: Penstripe; client: Leeds Booklet Printing Company

The Allotment - project: The Donkey Sanctuary Rebrand; client: The Donkey Sanctuary

Thompson Brand Partners - project: Keelham Farm Shop – Branding, environment & packaging; client: Keelham Farm Shop

True North - project: Mind Boggling Big Bugs; client: Chester Zoo

Turner Duckworth - project: Dripp VIS; client: Dripp

Uniform - project: R Charity; client: Royal Liverpool University Hospital

