Shortlist announced for the Brand Impact Awards

As well as branding experts from world-class agencies such as Wolff Olins and Dare, the judging panel uniquely includes a raft of creative people on the client side, responsible for commissioning branding programmes and campaigns for top brands including Coca-Cola, Tesco, Crabtree & Evelyn and more. We've had more than 150 entries and the standard has been exceptional, as the judges make clear in the video above.
The winners will be annnounced at a special ceremony on 6 March, following the Impact branding conference. Tables for the awards ceremony are now live, with early bird pricing until the 7th February: you can find full details here.
Now, without further ado, here are the nominations...
- Aesop - project: Bristows Traditional Bonbons; client: Crediton Confectionery Limited
- Bienal Comunicacion - project: Lavalle + Peniche / arq.; client: Lavalle + Peniche / arq.
- Bond & Coyne - project: Creating your own experience; client: Arts University Bournemouth
- Brandopus - project: Willie's Cacao - Melt into a World of Adventure; client: Willie’s Cacao
- Brandopus - project: Badger Ales: Welcome to the Countryside; client: The Brewery
- Coast - project: Smets Premium Store Identity; client: Smets
- Corporation Pop - project: The Cream Group; client: The Cream Group
- DIA - project: Speak Up Africa; client: Speak Up Africa
- Dunning Penney Jones - project: Sony Playstation; client: Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
- Elmwood - project: People Can; client: People Can
- Elmwood - project: Goal; client: Perform Group
- Form - project: 100% Design; client: Media 10
- Form - project: adidas Originals ‘Blue’ SS’13 campaign.; client: adidas UK Ltd.
- Futurebrand - project: Fiji Airways identity; client: Fiji Airways
- Gilmar Wendt & Co - project: Hudsons Property branding; client: Hudson's Property
- Goosebumps - project: The Law Breakers; client: Schillings
- Handsome - project: Thunderhead.com identity; client: Thunderhead.com
- Hat-Trick Design - project: Loud Music Campaign; client: Action on Hearing Loss
- Hat-Trick Design - project: Kew Breathing Planet; client: Kew Gardens
- Hat-Trick Design - project: Art in Minature; client: Royal Mail/ London Design Festival
- Hat-Trick Design - project: Imperial War Museum- identity; client: Imperial War Museum
- Hat-Trick Design - project: Bede’s – Identity; client: Bede's
- Hat-Trick Design - project: Wimbledon Identity; client: The All England Lawn Tennis Club
- Jack Renwick Studio - project: UCL Global Citizenship Programme; client: University College London
- Jack Renwick Studio - project: The Orchard Property Developement; client: Mount Anvil
- Johnson Banks - project: Brighton Dome/ Brighton Festival; client: Brighton Dome
- Johnson Banks - project: Acumen; client: Acumen
- Johnson Banks - project: Cystic Fibrosis; client: Cystic Fibrosis Trust
- Landor - project: Worthington's ; client: Worthington's
- Mark Studio - project: Manchester Literature Festival 2013 ; client: Manchester Literature Festival
- Moving Brands - project: Madefire; client: Graves Englund
- Mr B & Friends - project: Ti, Fi a Cyw for S4C; client: Elan Productions
- NB Studio - project: Knopka; client: Knopka
- Pearlfisher London - project: The Library identity; client: The Library
- Purpose - project: Apprenticeships identity; client: National Apprenticeship Service
- Purpose - project: The McGuire Programme Identity; client: The McGuire Programme
- RGA London - project: Beats by Dr. Dre #showyourcolor; client: Beats by Dr. Dre
- RGA London - project: Feed; client: Getty Images
- RGA London - project: O2 Priority Sports; client: O2
- Rose - project: Labyrinth; client: Art on the Underground
- Rose - project: Bletchley Park- identity; client: Bletchley Park
- Someone - project: Grow Wild; client: The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
- Someone - project: WorldPay Zinc; client: WorldPay Ltd
- Supple Studio - project: Pin Sharp; client: University of the Arts London
- Taxi Studio - project: Penstripe; client: Leeds Booklet Printing Company
- The Allotment - project: The Donkey Sanctuary Rebrand; client: The Donkey Sanctuary
- Thompson Brand Partners - project: Keelham Farm Shop – Branding, environment & packaging; client: Keelham Farm Shop
- True North - project: Mind Boggling Big Bugs; client: Chester Zoo
- Turner Duckworth - project: Dripp VIS; client: Dripp
- Uniform - project: R Charity; client: Royal Liverpool University Hospital
