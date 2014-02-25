Street art and soccer collide in this vivid campaign

The photographs are brought to life with these illustrated doodles

It's not often that art and the world of football combine - the disciplines are wholly different and you'd never think to put the two together. This latest advertising campaign from Pepsi MAX however, proves that when the two collide, magical things can happen.

World-renowned photographer Danny Clinch captured six of the world's leading football players - Leo Messi, Robin van Persie, Jack Wilshere, David Luiz, Sergio Agüero and Sergio Ramos - with six talented street artists transforming the images.

The 10x10ft canvases were worked on by artists Hattie Stewart, Jaz, Ricardo AKN, Zosen, Merijn Hos and Ever. Using Pepsi colours, the photographs have been given that extra spark of creativity, proving this is a collaboration to remember. Take a look behind-the-scenes to see the process.

[via Goals and Gear]

Liked this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

What do you make of the illustrated offerings? Let us know in the comments box below!