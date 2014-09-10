Stunning stop-motion paper art animation is top of the class

Paper art is one of our favourite disciplines here at Creative Bloq, with beautiful examples of paper art proving itself as perfect inspiration for hand-crafted, passionate work. It seems the bigger companies have caught on, as publishers, editors and more enlist the help of specialists to create their latest campaigns.

Polish designers Kijek / Adamski are true masters when it comes to paper art. Creating a number of campaigns and advertisements, their work is instantly recognisable due to its intricacy, precision and passionate execution.

Here, they've created a commercial for Western Australia's Curtin University. Teaming all aspects of the University's attitudes and offerings into a bold and beautiful animation is what Kijek / Adamski do best. Throwing stop-motion into the mix only makes it all the more impressive.

What commercials have inspired you lately? Let us know in the comments box below!