Video: Accessibility in web design

Watch Marcy Sutton's talk from Generate NY, and learn how to improve your site's accessibility.

How do slow-performing web applications impact user experience for people with disabilities? Are there aspects of the web rendering process that create barriers when you’re relying on a screen reader?

In this talk from Generate New York, Marcy Sutton takes a look at web performance through an accessibility lens, and discusses how, by studying the limitations of browsers with assistive technologies and establishing developer best practices, we can we make faster, more accessible experiences for our users.

