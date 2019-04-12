The best desks in 2019 for your home office or studio

If you spend a lot of time working in front of a computer, you'll know how important it is to have the best desk possible for your budget. Anyone who has sat at an uncomfortable desk all day will know the associated woes. A desk that’s too low or too high can cause you back problems; too much or too little space can hinder your organisation and distract your creative flow. So when it comes to buying a new desk, where do you start?

There are a few key factors to bear in mind, and you’ll need to decide which are most important to you. Are you all about ergonomics? Do you want an adjustable desk so you can sit or stand as you work? Is cable management important to you? Overall design? Does the desk need to match your chair (see our best office chairs post for inspiration)? Are you solely basing your decision on price? Or do you just want something with a decent warranty in case something goes wrong?

Whatever your requirements and budget, we’ve rounded up five of the best desks of 2019 to help you choose the right option for you.

01. Tribesigns Modern Minimalist desk

A simple but sturdy computer desk

Dimensions: 47 x 23.6 x 29.13" | Height adjustable: No | Cable management: No

Sturdy and robust

Adjustable feet for uneven floors

Reasonable price

No storage

Not height-adjustable

If you want to keep things simple, try Tribesigns' Modern Minimalist desk. The legs are made from heavy-duty power-coated steel, which might be more hardcore than is strictly necessary for most of your design studio or home office needs, but will certainly take anything you can throw at it (and the industrial look is pretty cool, too).

At 47-inches wide, this is the smallest desk in the range. UK readers might struggle to get hold of the wider models, if you're based in the US there are 55-inch and 63-inch versions readily available too. There are also a range of different frame/tabletop colour options to choose from. The top is made from laminated MDF, which is durable and easy to clean.

What you see is what you get here: there's no inbuilt storage, and you can't change the leg length (although the feet have adjustable pads you can use to keep the desk stable on uneven floors).

02. Ergotron Workfit-TL

Use this desk topper to switch between sitting and standing options

Dimensions: 58.4 x 95.2 x 20.6cm | Height adjustable: Yes | Cable management: Yes

Better for your back

Well engineered

Height-adjustable

Not cheap

Need a desk to put it on

Ergotron produces a whole range of ergonomically focused desk options, but our favourite is perhaps the Workfit-TL. This is a desk topper – it sits on your existing workstation. You can switch between standing and sitting by lifting the paddle on either side of the desk and raising or lowering it. The process is smooth and the tabletop remains well balanced throughout (you won't need to worry about your Macbook sliding off).

The lowest setting is just an inch or so above your existing desk, and the topper can be raised up to an extra 15 inches (a good level for even the tallest users). There are zip ties and cable management piping to keep your wires under control when adjusting your desk.

03. John Lewis Loft Desk

One of the best space-saving desks out there

Dimensions: 95 x 105 x 52-78cm | Height adjustable: No | Cable management: Yes

Extendable worktop

Cubby holes and a drawer

Assembly needs two people

UK-only

If you need a brilliant space-saving desk, look no further than John Lewis’ Loft Desk. It's an affordable and handsome solution for anyone looking to save space in their office or studio.

The slideable top – which extends from 52cm to 78cm – takes up minimal space when you’re not using it, and the holes in the back mean that cables can be kept neatly tucked away.

There’s also a drawer and five cubby holes on top for storing notebooks and stationery. The Loft Desk is available in ash, white or white/ash – we think the combination of the two is the most stylish. Matching cabinets are also available, and John Lewis has a generous two-year warranty period.

Note that this desk can be a bit tricky to put together due to its various cubby holes. And at 29kg, it’s also pretty heavy, so your best bet is to enlist some help when assembling it.

04. Convenience Concepts Designs2Go Trestle Desk

Ideal for staying organised in a small space

Dimensions: 47 x 20.25 x 29.25" | Height adjustable: No | Cable management: No

Built-in shelves

Lots of colour options

Sturdy

Some found assembly difficult

If you've only go a small space but still want some storage, this Convenience Concepts Designs2Go Trestle Desk is a great choice. The two built-in shelves provide space for you to keep your things, so the worktop can stay clutter-free. It's available in a wide range of colours to suit your office decor. On the downside, you can't adjust the height, and a few of the reviews mention the worktop scratching, so you might need to invest in a coaster.

05. Ameriwood Home Haven Retro Desk with Riser

A stylish yet cheap desk, perfect for a home studio

Dimensions: 90 x 113.5 x 60.5cm | Height adjustment: No | Cable management: No

Sleek design

Two levels

Easy assembly

US only

Another good option for small studios, the Ameriwood Home Haven Retro Desk with Riser is a stylish addition to any room. And it doesn’t scream ‘work desk’, either – which is great if you want it to blend into your bedroom, say. It has two levels, allowing you to have your laptop on the lower level and plants, design books or whatever else keeps you inspired on the top.

It doesn’t have any drawers, forcing you to keep things clutter-free, and the thin spindly legs mean you won't be in danger of constantly knocking your knees against them. Make sure you have a flat floor surface though, otherwise it has a tendency to wobble.

Overall this desk is quick to put together – it should take around 20 minutes, maximum – and is a solid option that should please anyone looking for an affordable and compact desk that doesn’t scrimp on style. It’s available in four colours – walnut, espresso, sugar pine or weathered oak.

06. Germania Slide

Flexible corner desk with plenty of storage

Dimensions: 76 x 120 x 60cm (desk) 73 x 120 x 35cm (storage) | Height adjustment: No | Cable management: No

Sliding cupboard doors

Flexible configuration

No cable management

UK only

This Germania Slide desk is our choice for best corner desk. The workstation houses four cupboards, making it ideal for hiding clutter. The flexible German design allows you to slide the doors from left to right, and the doors are reversible, so if you get bored of one colour or want to switch to either ‘home’ or ‘work’ mode, you can turn it round to see the other side.

The assembly is also ‘reversible’ – so you can have this desk in either left or right-hand configuration. The Germania Slide is available in black with reversible oak finish doors, and white, with either oak finish or lime green.

