Ensure the safety of your portfolio online with a VPN

As an artist or designer, nothing is more precious to you than your online portfolio. All of your original designs and pieces took countless hours to create, so why not put yourself at ease by ensuring they are safe online? A VPN can protect you and your creations as well as keep your browsing data safe from prying eyes.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in USD for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in GBP, or whatever your native currency may be.

Here are a few of the best VPNs we found for protecting our portfolios.

01. Hotspot Shield – only $140 for a lifetime

Hotspot Shield supports private browsing, virtual locations and up to five devices

For those considering using a VPN, this service provides great download speeds at a very low price. Hotspot Shield supports private browsing, virtual locations and up to five devices. A lifetime license is also available for users who are pleased with the service and want to keep using it forever.

02. ExpressVPN – from $99.95 for 15 months

ExpressVPN is available on multiple devices across a variety of platforms

If you use multiple devices across a variety of platforms, then this VPN could be the perfect fit for you as it comes with native clients for Mac, Windows, Linux and mobile apps for iOS, Android and Blackberry. ExpressVPN has over 1000 servers in 136 locations to ensure you will be able to connect to its service.

03. VyprVPN – just $60 per year

VyprVPN includes a number of great extras

This feature-packed VPN offers very fast performance while protecting your privacy. Switzerland-based VyprVPN has over 700 servers in 70+ locations and it includes a number of great extras including an auto connect option, a kill switch and increased security as a result of its proprietary Chameleon protocol and VyprDNS. This service’s Windows client also comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes setting it up a breeze.