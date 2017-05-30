Why you need a website and how to get started

Surprisingly, there are still some creative professionals without a website. By the way, having a Facebook page doesn't mean you have a website. And yes, you should have both!

So, let's take a look at some of the reasons why you need a website.

01. To build your brand

One of the biggest reasons for having your own website is to help build your personal brand. In the past, branding was reserved for larger corporations, like Disney and Pixar. But nowadays, with social media lurking in every corner, personal branding should not be overlooked.

02. To showcase your work

Having complete control over how your online portfolio looks gives you freedom to express yourself

Let's face it, if you want new gigs, you'll need to show off your stuff. While there are a number of online portfolio sites where you can post your work, having your own site comes with many benefits, such as being able to set yourself apart from the rest.

03. To make yourself available

It doesn't matter what time your work day ends, your website is always available to existing customers and potential clients. Besides, people expect you to have a website. Without one, they might not even know you exist.

04. To establish credibility

A website can help you establish credibility within your field. It's a place you can share your credentials, client testimonials, and blog posts or tutorials.

05. To keep up with the competition

Not having a website is like handing over your leads to the competition. When potential clients search the web for services you offer, wouldn't it be nice to have your name included in the results?

06. It's great for networking

Stay connected and help build your professional network

Websites are great for making connections. Having a simple way for fans to keep in touch helps you grow your audience and your network.

07. To save time and money

Believe it or not, having your own website can actually save you time and money. That's right! Maintaining a website doesn't have to be expensive, especially if you can learn how to do it on your own.

Note: When you use your website as a sales and marketing tool, you'll quickly see how the return-on-investment is generally higher than other advertising options.

08. To gain control over the look and feel

Online portfolio sites are great, but how much of the design can you control? While there are a few that offer seemingly endless possibilities, nothing takes the place of having your own site that you can design to meet your needs. This is also great for helping to build a consistent look for your personal brand.

09. It's not Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter!

Using Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter isn't enough

Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are great – and you should use them to their fullest extent – but not everyone uses these services. Sometimes, the only way to reach out to people online is with your own website.

10. To learn a new skill

While learning a new skill might seem like the last reason to have a website, it's an important one. When you're able to learn new things, not only are you 'working' your brain, you're also increasing your value in the workplace, while building your portfolio. Besides, learning is fun!

