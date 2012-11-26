Open Studio Club: Airbnb for design agencies

Open Studio Club is an online service designed to help creative people find and rent studio space around the world. It's essentially Airbnb, but for work spaces.

The site's been set up by Nick Couch, who's managing director of London-based brand consultancy Figtree, on a non-profit basis. He got the idea when he was looking for co-working spaces and couldn't find a dedicated platform for creative people.

Bat Haus in Brooklyn has 30 desks available to designers to hire

The site launched earlier this year and so far there are over 400 studios listed. "I curate and edit Open Studio Club and want to ensure the quality of the studios on offer remains high," says Couch. "The sort of places I'd be happy to work.

"It's early days, but there's a nice sculpture studio in Berlin, a nice community growing around Miller's Junction in Hackney and even an artist retreat on a Greek Island. It's all about the quality rather than the quantity for me."

Simulacra Studio is a photographic studio in south London

It's an interesting venture, with a nicely designed, easy to use website. If you're looking for space to hire, or want to rent out your own, we suggest you check it out.

