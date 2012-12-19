Agency promotes itself with playful stationery

Are We Designer isn't an agency. It isn't a design office either. No, the people at the German-based firm are "European Design Adverturers". Why? "Because we don’t fit into your run-of-the-mill design agency drawer," they say on their website.
There's no doubt that they like to think outside of the box - or should that be parcel - as they have come up with a rather interesting and quirky method of promoting their work. Their self-promotional stationery features ‘Sealed with a kiss’ envelope stickers, parcel tape, and a rubber ink stamp.
The personal touch can make all the difference in this industry, and Are We Designer’s playful personality really shines through here. I particularly love the ‘From Cologne with Love’ ink stamp.
Words: Jo Gulliver
This interview was originally published in Computer Arts issue 208.
