Agency promotes itself with playful stationery

Promotional stationery includes envelopes, rubber stamps, and parcel tape

Are We Designer isn't an agency. It isn't a design office either. No, the people at the German-based firm are "European Design Adverturers". Why? "Because we don’t fit into your run-of-the-mill design agency drawer," they say on their website.

From Cologne With Love ink stamps are fun and stand out

There's no doubt that they like to think outside of the box - or should that be parcel - as they have come up with a rather interesting and quirky method of promoting their work. Their self-promotional stationery features ‘Sealed with a kiss’ envelope stickers, parcel tape, and a rubber ink stamp.

Quirky envelopes major on charm and retro appeal

The personal touch can make all the difference in this industry, and Are We Designer’s playful personality really shines through here. I particularly love the ‘From Cologne with Love’ ink stamp.

Words: Jo Gulliver

This interview was originally published in Computer Arts issue 208.

