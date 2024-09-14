People can't believe this is the first Apple AI image

News
By
published

But could Image Playground have the right approach?

An image of a dog generated by Apple AI Image Playground
(Image credit: Apple / AI-generated)

The most valuable company in the world has just showcased the result of months of research and vast quantities of modern computing power. And it's a kitsch AI image of someone's pet dog with a bunch of mistakes in it.

Yep, our first glimpse of output from Apple's AI image generator, Image Playground, is more than a little underwhelming. It seems the makers of the best AI image generators won't have too much to worry about. But that might be the idea. Because Apple could do it better if it wanted to.... right?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles