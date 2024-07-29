Nothing in this Coca-Cola ad is real, but get used to it

Nvidia, WPP and The Coca-Cola Company combine to reveal new generative AI tools at Siggraph.

Siggraph, Nvidia, AI rendering of a Coca-Cola advert; a bottle of coke
This advert was created using 'AI studio' Prod X, built on Nvidia tools. (Image credit: WPP / The Coca-Cola Company)

Today at Siggraph I saw how new generative AI tools are helping brands like Coca-Cola scale ad content specifically to regional needs on a global scale. It means we're definitely getting more AI-generated advertising, now tailored in greater detail.

This new tech, called Prod X, is a custom AI production studio developed to create Coca-Cola ads, created by marketing agency WPP using Nvidia's latest AI technology, and it's just super-charged ad creation for worldwide audiences.

