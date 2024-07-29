Nothing in this Coca-Cola ad is real, but get used to it

Today at Siggraph I saw how new generative AI tools are helping brands like Coca-Cola scale ad content specifically to regional needs on a global scale. It means we're definitely getting more AI-generated advertising, now tailored in greater detail.

This new tech, called Prod X, is a custom AI production studio developed to create Coca-Cola ads, created by marketing agency WPP using Nvidia's latest AI technology, and it's just super-charged ad creation for worldwide audiences.

Using the new NVIDIA NIM microservices USD Search and USD Code, marketing agency WPP has developed Prod X with the Coca-Cola company, an AI tool that can essentially access a vast library of brand-accurate AI-generated 3D models to drop into a scene and editable for different markets.

“With Nvidia, we can personalise and customise Coke and meals imagery across 100-plus markets, delivering on hyperlocal relevance with speed and at global scale,” said Samir Bhutada, global vice president, StudioX Digital Transformation at The Coca-Cola Company.

How does the fizzy magic work? Well, it involves some seriously impressive new AI tech from Nvidia and a whole bunch of word-salad acronyms and marketing talk. Ready? The Prod X platform uses generative AI from Nvidia Omniverse and Nvidia NIM microservices - these are sets of 'easy-to-use microservices designed to accelerate the deployment of generative AI models across the cloud, data centre, and workstations'.

At Siggraph, WPP and The Coca-Cola Company revealed the pair have become early adopters for combining Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) - Nvidia's 3D framework that enables interoperability between software tools and data types for building virtual worlds - and Nvidia NIMs, along with the USD Search NIM, to enable creatives to build brand-accurate scenes using simple prompts.

It empowers artists to get more out of the technology and create better work Perry Nightingale, senior vice president of creative AI at WPP, of the new NIM microservices

“The beauty of the solution is that it compresses multiple phases of the production process into a single interface and process,” said Perry Nightingale, senior vice president of creative AI at WPP, of the new NIM microservices. “It empowers artists to get more out of the technology and create better work.”

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Prod X platform developed by WPP using Nvidia's AI tech essentially creates a virtual photoshoot that can access a huge library of on-brand assets, which can then be tailored for different global markets, creating countless targeted campaign assets in minutes. The AI models added to a scene can even be moved around just as in real life, to get the perfect shot, giving creatives more control over the AI-generated scene than basic generative art AI tools tend to offer.

Visit the Nvidia Siggraph blog site for the latest AI and tech news.