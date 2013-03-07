Animation festival imagines spherical animals

Ever wondered how an alligator would hunt if it had been pumped up by a tyre inflator? Or how a cheetah could chase a gazelle if it was spherical? Wonder no more - and if you thought your cat was a bit tubby, you ain't seen nothin' yet.

Rollin' Wild is a series of four shorts which finally answers the much-pondered question 'what if animals were round?'. The animations have been created as the official trailers for the Stuttgart Festival of Animated Film, aka FMX 2013.

The Conference on Animation, Effects, Games and Transmedia will again focus on the latest trends and current developments in animation, games, effects and transmedia. The motto this year is "lean, smart and agile" - quite the opposite of their inflated animals!

Have you spotted any side-splittingly funny and inspiring animations? Tell us about it in the comments!