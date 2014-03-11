Designers have been consistently inspired by one of the longest running TV shows in America. There's been The Simpsons Lego, and plenty of homages and inventive couch gags. Here, we collect 5 of the best Simpsons infographics to showcase some little known facts about one of the world's favourite animated families.

01. 15 things you didn't know

No matter how many episodes you've seen, there still might be a few fun facts that you might not know about the Simpsons family. This handy little infographic created by Deviant Art artist Curse of the Moon sums up 15 of them - showcasing some little known facts, allowing you to discover even more about the family.

02. Everywhere they went

The Simpsons have gone on some travels in their time. From Japan to London and Iceland to Scotland, the family have had an adventure or two. This infographic perfectly sums up the whereabouts of the family over the years, with hilarious quotes from each holiday.

03. The voices

Originally featured on Best Infographics, this charts the extensive list of characters each actor plays. From Hank Azaria playing up to 16 characters whilst others play just one or two, it's an interesting insight into the craft that goes into creating these special characters.

04. What they would pay

Created by Ryan Smith, this Simpsons infographic gets down to the nitty and gritty of money. Showcasing what the Simpsons would actually pay to live in Springfield, looking at their four bedroom, two bathroom home. Will you be surprised by the results?

05. The real life Simpsons

Did you know that Matt Groening based the Simpsons on his own family? Originally featured on The Telegraph, this infographic showcases the real Simpsons family. Matt Groening only altered their names slightly, with the characters showcasing his love, respect and appreciation for his own family.

