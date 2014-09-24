This astonishing GIF art gets inside of you

The images were created to improve the website of Dr. Noah Weiss

Whilst some will dismiss GIFs, others have fallen head-over-heels in love with them; some designers are even creating award-winning GIFs, catching the attention of the creative industry. They can showcase just about anything from illustrations to 3D characters and now, they're showcasing the human anatomy.

Produced by San Francisco based designer Cameron Drake, each GIF explores the inner-workings of Dr. Noah Weiss. "When Dr. Noah Weiss approached me about redesigning his practice website he was very clear that he wanted something very interactive and fun, not just another boring doctor's website," he explains.

"Effectively using motion on the site was important to us form the beginning. Dr. Weiss suggested to me that we use fluoroscopy images to show joints in motion I knew that this was a perfect use case for one of my favorite internet mediums: the gif." Check them out below.

