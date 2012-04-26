Böikzmöind is finally here

It’s been three years in the making, but prolific graphic designer Gavin Strange, aka Jam Factory, has released his Bikzmind DVD and photo-book package – a beautifully shot 30-minute film documenting the Bristol fixed gear scene and slick 95-page book cataloguing the creation process, complete with behind-the-scenes shots plus notes and scans from the project.

“Riding a fixie, I was fascinated about why people would ride bikes with no gears in a city full of hills,” explains Strange. “I found lots of interesting characters and all types of personalities who show the diverse range of riders in the community.”

The multi-region DVD features the full documentary, as well as a 20-minute ‘making of’ short, bloopers reel and Every Time short film – starring the bunny from Bikzmind, and illustrating the sorrowful story of what happens when a bicycle is stolen.

Printed by Ripe Digital, the book itself is a beautiful piece of design, bound together by a cord-embossed screenprinted wrap cover that’s magnetically sealed to boot. Nice.

“I just wanted to make something that looks good and hopefully sums up the love, pride, blood, sweat and tears that went into making the film,” he says. “My favourite bit is how it feels in your hands. The size, the stock – all of that was thought about so it would feel like a nice package.”

The Bikzmind DVD and photo-book package is £29 and you can pick up your copy here: www.boikzmoind.bigcartel.com.