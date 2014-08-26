Beautiful illustrations are at the heart of this musical storytelling app

'Closer to Nowhere' is an app that combines music and storytelling with some of the most inspiring animated illustrations – making it a mesmerizing experience.

"In our final project in the communication design department in Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, Jerusalem, Israel, we made a music creation game for tablets done by classic animation and music that we composed," explains co-creator Avi Naim. "The user chooses how to play the story's soundtrack and that's how the story develops.

"Usually, the soundtrack just helps the visual to communicate but we wanted the sound to control the visual, the story and its development." The illustrations are absolutely breath-taking, making 'Closer to Nowhere' one of the most beautiful apps we've seen in a long time.

