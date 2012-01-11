Big Chip Awards 2012: call for entries

The Big Chip Awards 2012 cover everything from animation to iPhone app and website design spread over 16 different categories. Shortlisted entries will also be considered for four special awards: the Big Chip Digital Agency Award; the Anthony Wilson Modern Award; the Tasty Website Award and the Grand Prix -- the top prize for that given year.

Agencies outside the North and the UK can also submit entries for the Big Chip International Award for Innovation.

Big Chip Awards 2012 categories

To be considered for an award, creative agencies will need to submit their entries by Monday 5 March 2012. The first two entries are free, with subsequent entries costing £85 each. The Awards will be presented at the Palace Hotel, Manchester on Thursday 5 July 2012. A How To Guide for entries is available as a downloadable PDF.

Previous Big Chip winners

If you're lucky enough to be shortlisted or even win a Big Chip Award, you'll be joining some illustrious company. Last year, Macclesfield-based Matmi, scooped five awards ranging from Best Mobile Project and Best Digital Marketing Campaign to the Big Chip Digital Agency Award and even the Grand Prix. It was also awarded the Best Online Development award for its work on Gorillaz: Escape To Plastic Beach (see main image)

The Big Chip Awards 2012 has been organised by trade association Manchester Digital with support from Liverpool Vision and Newcastle-based Codeworks.