Download this free animated icon set

Download 10 brilliant animated icons for free today, thanks to Kickdrop

Icons are a requirement for any web-related project but creating your own custom icons for each project can be very time-consuming. On the other hand, finding some of the best sets of free icons can save you a lot of time and gather plenty of inspiration.

Kickdrop has kindly created this free set of 10 animated icons for readers of Creative Bloq. Using Adobe After Effects to animate, they then exported as .png sprite sheets and finally used CSS3 to animate through the sprite sheets (on hover). The mixture css and sprite-sheets makes for a visually fulfilling set of brilliant icons.

Kickdrop have a load more free resources on their site, so after downloading these freebies, be sure to check out their page. You can download the free animated icons pack here.

What will you be using these animated icons for? Let us know in the comments box below!