Ear-worm animation will stick in your head

Neurologists claim that stuck songs are like thoughts we're trying to suppress. The harder we try not to think about them, the more we can't help it. The phenomenon is also known as earworms, and the ongoing ‘dim di da da dum’ causes a kind of brain itch you can't scratch.

Jazz that nobody asked for is an ode to all those unwanted songs out there, that have nowhere to go.

The film was made without any financing, and has no commercial purpose. It was simply created for the love of all things animated by a small team of three. Based on an original idea by Rune Fisker and Esben Fisker, the duo crafted the storyboard before Pawel Binczycki came on board to help with the animation and composition.

The final result is a darkly humorous take on that annoying ear-worm we all endure every once in a while. And the song featured in the animation? Why, that's 'Quaker City Jazz' by the long forgotten Jan Savitt and his Top Hatters. Happy ear-worming!

