Ease your Game of Thrones withdrawal with this fantasy animation

Waiting for your favourite show to return is an excrutiating experience – especially with cliff-hanger endings that Game of Thrones have become known for. With millions of fans, the TV show has become a modern classic, with visual artist Tobias Mannewitz even winning an Emmy for his work back in 2012.

It comes as no surprise then that the fantasy story has gone on to inspire hoardes of tributes with this latest music video having a particular Game of Thrones flair about it. Produced by former Disney interns and Gobelins School of the Image students Manddy Wyckens, Anthony Lejeuen and Lea Justum, it's a fantasy marvel.

"The video tells the story behind the lyrics of the song, a tale of a central hero figure, now aged, recalling a time when he was called upon to defend his city and it's people but at a cost," explains Scarlett Parade's Adam Jones. "As you can probably see, we're huge fantasy fans and were heavily influenced by the likes of Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and The Names of the Wind."

