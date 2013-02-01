Foxy animation for new music video

This is an animation for all you animal lovers out there. Created for Hem's latest single 'Tourniquet', the video features an array of forest critters including foxes, badgers, and bears. Directed by Jordan Bruner and animated by Jordan and Greg Lytle, we love the cute and quirky illustrated approach.

Jordan Bruner is a director and mixed media animator living in Brooklyn, NY. She has already worked with the likes of Threadless, National Geographic and the Sundance channel and impressively, received an Emmy award nomination in 2008 for Outstanding Individual Achievement In A Craft.

Greg Lytle is a freelance director, animator, and illustrator living in Brooklyn, NY. He loves working on music videos, short films and commercials, with hand-drawn and stop motion animation his favourite technqiues to work with.

