GIFs take to the streets in art installation

Across the globe, street art has never been more popular or more relevant. Although the term is often associated with graffiti, it comes in all shapes and forms: from sculptures to 'yarn bombing'. It's a way for designers and artists to express themselves in one of the widest reaching environments out there.

Here, artists Guus ter Beek and Tayfun Sarier – who work under the guise of In Return – have taken GIFs out of the screen and onto the streets. Working for clients such as Nike and Volkswagen, this is a step away from their usual campaigns but it is by no means any less inspiring.

Cleverly placing each GIF in a beautiful frame, the pair have placed each piece on traffic light poles, postboxes, bus stops, bins and more. It makes a welcome change to the usual grey architecture of the streets and will certainly brighten up almost anyone's day.

