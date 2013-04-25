Breathtaking 3D short highlights jewels of the sea

Tetsuka Niiyama is an artist and CG animator from Japan. His latest project HINODE is a beautiful, abstract video that explores growth and development within the sea.

Niiyama comments: "This is a CG movie that depicts saltation and growth of life in the sea using jewelery as the motif for illustrating the theme - Jewels of Sea. It creates mystifying and attractive scenery by the ores resembling creatures of the sea and its transforming refraction and reflection of light that are affected by the organic moves."

The talented animator used Autodesk software 3ds Max and Chaos Group's V-Ray renderer to bring his vision to life. At just under three minutes long, the whole piece is visually breathtaking, but look out for the jellyfish and seahorse scenes, both of which are particularly beautiful.

