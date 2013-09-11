Indie animators create spooky tales

Creatives often stick together in this industry and it's inspiring to see so many collectives pop up over the years. A collective we've become particularly fond of is the Late Night Work Club - a team of animation enthusiasts that get together during out-of-work hours to produce awe-inspiring stories.

As a rotating collective, the animators create independent, non-commercial work. This latest offering entitled 'Ghost Stories' is a striking D.I.Y. effort that sees many of its members flex their creative muscles. Eerie, charming and packed full of animation inspiration, the Late Night Work club are a force to be reckoned with.

As students, freelancers, full-timers and folks with unrelated day jobs, the collective made this with no funding whatsoever. Despite their focus on creating non-commercial work, we have no doubt that companies aplenty will come a'knocking in no time.

See more work and fund projects over on Late Night Work Club.

Are you part of a design collective? Let us know in the comments box below!