Jump into the new Super Mario pop-up diner

Fire Flowers, POW Blocks and Goomba's Shoes are just some of the familiar graphics covering the walls, floors and ceilings at the Paper Mario pop-up diner in London this week.

Tables, placemats and even staff uniforms have been given the Paper Mario treatment, using corrugated cardboard landscapes and hologram stickers, all of which pop-up in 3D.

The decoration is the work of artist and designer Camille Walala, who worked with Margaret London to transform The Breakfast Club in Spitalfields for the launch of Paper Mario: Sticker Star - the first Paper Mario game in five years.

The diner is open and operating as usual, with diners experiencing the special 'paperised' Mario take-over today, Wednesday November 21, 7:30am-11pm.

You can find the Paper Mario Pop-up Diner at the Breakfast Club, Spitalfields, 12-16 Artillery Lane, London, E1 7LS.