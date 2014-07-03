Kinetic type video makes for an unforgettable summer

Kinetic typography can come in all shapes and forms. Whether it's a homage to a famous movie speech or song or an exploration of the typography itself, these creations are a feast for the eyes. Here, Albert Oriol created a homage to summer.

"For my final project I decided to make a video about the benefits of becoming a counsellor," explains Oriol. "I've been a camp counselor for the past five summers and it has helped me grow beyond anything that can fit in this video. I highly encourage everyone to look more into it and to give it a try."

Created using After Effects and Cinema 4D, it's a bright and beautiful exploration of animation, illustration and 2D and 3D effects. Sit back, relax and be inspired by this summery offering.

