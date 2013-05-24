Land Rover's photomontage shows its Facebook smarts

After reaching one million fans on Facebook, Land Rover USA created this short animation to say 'thank you' for the support. As it approached the landmark figure, the car manufacturer asked its community of followers to submit their stories and photos, which formed the basis of this brilliant video.

Created by London-based studio Trunk Animation, the 74-second animation - created using software including After Effects, Cinema 4D and Photoshop - features Land Rover vehicles embarking on a journey from New York to the Grand Canyon, passing by iconic American landscapes on the way.

It's the distinctive look of this animation that really makes it stand out - the production team at Trunk mixing various techniques - stop motion, pixillation, CG and digital montage - to achieve it. As well as the overall design, we love the personal interaction element between customer and client on this project.

What do you think of the Land Rover USA thank you video? Let us know in the comments below...