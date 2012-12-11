Morph is back

He was bald, goggle-eyed and perma-tanned. He lived in a pencil case and spoke gobbledygook. But for those of us of a certain age, Morph will always hold a special place in our hearts. And now he's back.

Morph made his television debut in 1977, and starred alongside everyone's favourite softly-spoken art teacher, the late great Tony Hart, in kids shows Take Hart and Hartbeat. The character features in a new online film by Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman Animations, created to celebrate 38 years of UK theatre and arts company Forkbeard Fantasy.

To watch the exclusive film, you must point and click your way through Forkbeard in Space – a 360-degree panorama of the Forkbeard studios inspired by exhibitions, theatre shows, installations, cartoons, animation props and special FX from throughout the arts company's history.

Complete two games based on classic Forkbeard shows – the Fall of the House of Usherettes and the Bonehunter – and you're rewarded with the Aardman Animations film. And, more importantly, Morph!