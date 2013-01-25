3D paper animation mourns the death of print

Ken Ottmann is a designer based in Munich, Germany. Ambitious and curious about the cross-pollination of different design disciplines, including 3D, web design, print design and programming, he created this stellar animation as a research project in character rigging, polygon reduction, depth of field and motion blur in Cinema 4D.

Proving that some of the best creative work can spring from experimentation, this brilliant short takes place in an environment encased in newspaper.

The idea was to showcase the rise and fall of the print industry. A ferocious dinosaur stalks through an origami-style forest; seconds later, it keels over. The death of this mighty creature has been caused not by a meteor but by the tablet it stands upon, which makes for a striking metaphor.

It's been a great week for paper animation - we also loved this animation music video by Kijek/Adamsk. Could this be a new trend in the making?

