Animated music video gives new twist to paper art

We love a good animated music video at Creative Bloq. And this little beauty, released today to accompany Japanese singer-songwriter Shugo Tokumaruwork's latest song Katachi, is already right up there with our favourites.

Created by Polish music video maestros Katarzyna Kijek and Przemysław Adamski, aka Kijek/Adamski, it brings paper art to vibrant, energetic life.

The action centres around a constant succession of dancing cutouts, transforming and evolving into new and imaginative kaleidoscopic shapes on every beat of the song.

Keeping it fresh

Stop-motion is an often-overused technique in the field of music videos, but Kijek/Adamski have kept things fresh here by their inventive approach, strong use of colour and breakneck pace, which means the visuals never get boring.

We can't wait to see what they come up with next!

