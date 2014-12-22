Powerful charity animation helps spread important message

Sometimes all it takes is a little creativity to get the message out there. Video marketing agency Hurricane Media took on the task of spreading the message of Together for Short Lives – the leading UK charity for children with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions.

Using real-life narratives, the animation captures the true essense of what this charity does, with the inspiring character designs creating a beautiful aesthetic. Hurricane MD, Jon Mowat interviewed a number of families about their experiences of receiving their child’s diagnosis and coping with the news that their child has a life-limiting condition.

Creative Director John Lanyon worked with illustrator Katy Davis to create the short film. "In the creative process for this animation we focussed heavily on making sure it would feel as unique as the amazing work they do. Wereally hope this film helps them to raise awareness and get their message out to more people," explains Lanyon.

Have you seen any inspiring animations lately? Let us know in the comments box below!