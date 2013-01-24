Gorgeous Primavera festival animation

Last night, 2013's music festival season got off to an official start with the line-up announcement of Barcelona-based festival Primavera. But it's not just the music we're excited about; this animation from Snoop Barcelona is a beautifully creative way to showcase the bands.

Since its foundation in 2001, Primavera has gone from strength to strength. Gathering music fans from across the globe, it has become one of the most popular festivals in Europe and possibly, the world.

Cover flow

Produced by Igloo Films, the short animation adheres to each band using a series of cute illustrations. The director Alex Julià seamlessly flows through each band, with the animation moving from band-to-band effortlessly; often intertwining the illustrations.

The beautiful illustration and design was created by Error design and Device, with the latter also taking care of the animation. A brilliantly creative way to announce a stellar line-up, Primavera has us longing for the summer sun!

