Red Bull Canimation: call for entries

Red Bull is offering budding animators the chance to kick-start their careers with Red Bull Canimation, a nationwide hunt for creative talent.

Prizes include internships at top animation studios Aardman, The Mill and 12foot6, as well as cutting-edge animation software from the likes of Autodesk, Stop Motion Pro and Digicel Flipbook Pro. On top of that, winners will also have the opportunity to be featured on Channel Four and in cinemas around the UK.

Red Bull Canimation is open to anyone with a passion for animation, regardless of experience. So if you think you're the next Nick Park or Matt Groening, simply pick your specialist category (CGI, drawn or stop motion animation) take your inspiration from the blue and silver Red Bull can, choose your soundtrack from the Canimation site and upload your entry at: www.redbull.co.uk/canimation.

The deadline for submissions is 15 November 2011, when open voting will begin. The 10 most popular entries from each category will form a shortlist that will be judged by an expert panel of animation specialists from The Mill, 12foot6, Aardman, The British Animation Awards and 4Creative.

Prizes will be awarded at the Red Bull Canimation Awards Ceremony at Empire, Leicester Square in London’s West End on 15 December 2011.

For more information and to enter, head over to the Red Bull Canimation site.