Showcase: The line of beauty

Graphic design  

Take a look at this personal showreel from Steffen Knøsgaard, a motion graphics expert who thinks like a graphic designer

“Even though 90 per cent of my work includes animation in some way, I always think of myself as a graphic designer,” explains Danish motion graphics expert Steffen Knsgaard.

Indeed, many of the sequences in his latest showreel look like modern illustration come to life – full of clean, clear lines, and stylish and simple animation. It includes a TV ident for TV2 Denmark and motion work for digital media-based community the Gaian Project.

“I approach projects thinking with a classic graphic design angle, and then add sound and animation as the project develops,” he adds. “Typically I set things up in Cinema4D for animation and take it all to After Effects to finish it.”


