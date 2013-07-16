Showcase: textbook animation

Vincent Lammers is designer and art director at Amsterdam sound and post-production company The Ambassadors.

The Dutchman’s personal showreel demonstrates his dexterous talents as an animator – the ability to produce vivid, tactile work in both 2D and 3D, such as innovative series Five Second Stories.

Lammers is an avid collector of art and design books, and it’s within their pages he finds his own creative inspiration.

“I’m in awe of the great work and get very inspired,” he says. “Then I start feeling miserable that I’ll never be as good as that. But, finally, I’ll just grab my pencils and try to prove myself wrong.”