CGI animation synchronised to live orchestra

What if you could see music? No, not sheet music but the sounds themselves. Well, the students from the University for the Creative Arts recently created a unique live event by synchronising computer generated imagery to classical music.

Producing an inspiring visual accompaniment to a live orchestral performance of Milhaud’s La Création du Monde, the 17 minute animation was created over 10 days by more than 90 students. "There were gasps of delight from the audience as our animation ebbed, flowed and exploded in time with Milhaud's daring composition," enthused Phil Gomm, course leader for the BA in CG Arts & Animation.

The performance was part of the ACT project which aims to engage the creative and cultural industries in the UK and France. ACT will work to produce a series of professional performances over the next three years with 13 British and French partners, including UCA and the Royal Opera House.

